In the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Championships on Thursday, Arthur Rinderknech (ranked No. 85) meets Christopher Eubanks (No. 77).

In the Quarterfinal, Rinderknech is favored over Eubanks, with -130 odds against the underdog's +100.

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Christopher Eubanks Match Information

  • Tournament: The Mallorca Championships
  • Round: Quarterfinals
  • Date: Thursday, June 29
  • Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa
  • Location: Mallorca, Philippines
  • Court Surface: Grass

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Christopher Eubanks Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Rinderknech has a 56.5% chance to win.

Arthur Rinderknech Christopher Eubanks
-130 Odds to Win Match +100
+550 Odds to Win Tournament +650
56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0%
15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 13.3%
50.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.7

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Christopher Eubanks Trends and Insights

  • By defeating No. 73-ranked Constant Lestienne 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday, Rinderknech reached the quarterfinals.
  • Eubanks will look to maintain momentum after a 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 victory over No. 35-ranked Ben Shelton in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
  • In his 43 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Rinderknech has played an average of 24.8 games (23.5 in best-of-three matches).
  • Rinderknech has played eight matches on grass over the past year, and 26.4 games per match (26.4 in best-of-three matches).
  • In his 43 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Eubanks is averaging 26.7 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.2% of those games.
  • Eubanks is averaging 24.2 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and 11.5 games per set in 10 matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.
  • This is the first time that Rinderknech and Eubanks have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

