In the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Championships on Thursday, Arthur Rinderknech (ranked No. 85) meets Christopher Eubanks (No. 77).

In the Quarterfinal, Rinderknech is favored over Eubanks, with -130 odds against the underdog's +100.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Christopher Eubanks Match Information

Tournament: The Mallorca Championships

The Mallorca Championships Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, June 29

Thursday, June 29 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Christopher Eubanks Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Rinderknech has a 56.5% chance to win.

Arthur Rinderknech Christopher Eubanks -130 Odds to Win Match +100 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +650 56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 13.3% 50.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Christopher Eubanks Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 73-ranked Constant Lestienne 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday, Rinderknech reached the quarterfinals.

Eubanks will look to maintain momentum after a 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 victory over No. 35-ranked Ben Shelton in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

In his 43 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Rinderknech has played an average of 24.8 games (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

Rinderknech has played eight matches on grass over the past year, and 26.4 games per match (26.4 in best-of-three matches).

In his 43 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Eubanks is averaging 26.7 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.2% of those games.

Eubanks is averaging 24.2 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and 11.5 games per set in 10 matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Rinderknech and Eubanks have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.