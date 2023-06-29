Arthur Rinderknech vs. Christopher Eubanks: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Mallorca Championships
In the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Championships on Thursday, Arthur Rinderknech (ranked No. 85) meets Christopher Eubanks (No. 77).
In the Quarterfinal, Rinderknech is favored over Eubanks, with -130 odds against the underdog's +100.
Arthur Rinderknech vs. Christopher Eubanks Match Information
- Tournament: The Mallorca Championships
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Thursday, June 29
- Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa
- Location: Mallorca, Philippines
- Court Surface: Grass
Arthur Rinderknech vs. Christopher Eubanks Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Rinderknech has a 56.5% chance to win.
|Arthur Rinderknech
|Christopher Eubanks
|-130
|Odds to Win Match
|+100
|+550
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+650
|56.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|50.0%
|15.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|13.3%
|50.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49.7
Arthur Rinderknech vs. Christopher Eubanks Trends and Insights
- By defeating No. 73-ranked Constant Lestienne 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday, Rinderknech reached the quarterfinals.
- Eubanks will look to maintain momentum after a 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 victory over No. 35-ranked Ben Shelton in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- In his 43 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Rinderknech has played an average of 24.8 games (23.5 in best-of-three matches).
- Rinderknech has played eight matches on grass over the past year, and 26.4 games per match (26.4 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 43 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Eubanks is averaging 26.7 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.2% of those games.
- Eubanks is averaging 24.2 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and 11.5 games per set in 10 matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.
- This is the first time that Rinderknech and Eubanks have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
