Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Marlins - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Christian Arroyo, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park, Thursday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is batting .246 with 11 doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Arroyo has recorded a hit in 21 of 42 games this year (50.0%), including eight multi-hit games (19.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 42), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Arroyo has picked up an RBI in 26.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 15 of 42 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|.234
|AVG
|.257
|.286
|OBP
|.274
|.422
|SLG
|.371
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|8
|16/4
|K/BB
|17/2
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Marlins' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.77), 35th in WHIP (1.191), and 12th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.