Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Marlins - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park, Thursday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has 14 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .226.
- Wong has had a hit in 29 of 56 games this year (51.8%), including multiple hits eight times (14.3%).
- In 8.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has driven home a run in 12 games this year (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (41.1%), including multiple runs in six games.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.253
|AVG
|.198
|.320
|OBP
|.258
|.484
|SLG
|.326
|11
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|29/7
|K/BB
|36/6
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Marlins have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Marlins give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Luzardo (6-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 17th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty threw seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.77), 35th in WHIP (1.191), and 12th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
