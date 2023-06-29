In the quarterfinals of the Viking International Eastbourne on Thursday, Daria Kasatkina (ranked No. 11) meets Caroline Garcia (No. 5).

Garcia has -120 odds to clinch a spot in the femifinals with a win over Kasatkina (-110).

Daria Kasatkina vs. Caroline Garcia Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

Round: Quarterfinals

Date: Thursday, June 29

Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Court Surface: Grass

Daria Kasatkina vs. Caroline Garcia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has a 54.5% chance to win.

Daria Kasatkina Caroline Garcia -110 Odds to Win Match -120 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 49.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.6

Daria Kasatkina vs. Caroline Garcia Trends and Insights

Kasatkina took down Karolina Pliskova 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Garcia won 6-3, 6-4 against Ana Bogdan in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Kasatkina has played 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 20.7 games per match.

Garcia has played 73 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 23.2 games per match and winning 55.4% of those games.

On grass courts, Garcia has played six matches and averaged 21.0 games per match and 10.5 games per set.

Going back to 2015, Garcia and Kasatkina have played three times, and Garcia is 2-1, including a 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 victory for Garcia at the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara on November 5, 2022, the last time these two matched up.

Garcia and Kasatkina have matched up in eight sets against each other, with Garcia taking five of them.

Garcia has taken 43 games (56.6% win rate) versus Kasatkina, who has claimed 33 games.

In three matches between Kasatkina and Garcia, they have played 25.3 games and 2.7 sets per match on average.

