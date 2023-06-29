On Thursday, Francisco Cerundolo (No. 19 in the world) meets Zhizhen Zhang (No. 54) in the quarterfinals of the Viking International Eastbourne.

In this Quarterfinal match versus Zhang (+125), Cerundolo is the favorite with -160 odds.

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Zhizhen Zhang Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, June 29

Thursday, June 29 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Zhizhen Zhang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Francisco Cerundolo has a 61.5% chance to win.

Francisco Cerundolo Zhizhen Zhang -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +800 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 56 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Zhizhen Zhang Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Cerundolo took down No. 83-ranked Marc-Andrea Huesler, 7-6, 7-6.

Zhang reached the quarterfinals by taking down No. 55-ranked Maxime Cressy 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 on Wednesday.

Cerundolo has played 57 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.5 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches).

Cerundolo has played two matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 27.0 games per match (27.0 in best-of-three matches).

Zhang is averaging 25.2 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 41 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.2% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Zhang has played two matches and averaged 17.5 games per match (17.5 in best-of-three matches) and 8.8 games per set.

In head-to-head meetings, Zhang has recorded two wins, while Cerundolo has zero. In their last match on June 24, 2021, Zhang was victorious 6-0, 6-3, 6-7, 7-6.

In six total sets against one another, Zhang has clinched five, while Cerundolo has secured one.

Zhang has taken down Cerundolo in 37 of 61 total games between them, good for a 60.7% win rate.

Cerundolo and Zhang have squared off two times, averaging 30.5 games and 3.0 sets per match.

