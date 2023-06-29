Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.222 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .197 with four doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.
- In 59.4% of his 32 games this season, Stanton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (21.9%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Stanton has an RBI in 12 of 32 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 11 games this year (34.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.159
|AVG
|.241
|.221
|OBP
|.305
|.317
|SLG
|.519
|4
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|9
|18/4
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.05 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.5 per game).
- Kaprielian (2-6 with a 6.34 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 6.34 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .274 to his opponents.
