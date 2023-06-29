As of December 31 the New York Giants' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New York Betting Insights

New York put together a 13-4-0 ATS record last year.

Giants games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

New York put up 333.9 yards per game offensively last season (18th in NFL), and it surrendered 358.2 yards per game (25th) on defense.

The Giants put up a 5-3-1 record at home and were 4-4 away last season.

New York picked up three wins as the favorite (in five games) and six wins as an underdog (12 games).

In the NFC East, the Giants won just one game (1-4-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 4-7-1.

Giants Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

On the ground, Jones scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 708 yards.

In 16 games, Saquon Barkley ran for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 TDs.

In addition, Barkley had 57 catches for 338 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

Darius Slayton had 46 catches for 724 yards (45.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Bobby Okereke recorded 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Colts last year.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1600 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +900 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2000 6 October 15 @ Bills - +800 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1800 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1600 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +3000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +5000 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

