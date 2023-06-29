Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (batting .257 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run and four RBI), battle starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Athletics.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader has three doubles, two triples, six home runs and three walks while hitting .252.
- In 63.6% of his 33 games this season, Bader has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.2%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Bader has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 24.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 of 33 games (42.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|12
|.216
|AVG
|.311
|.253
|OBP
|.311
|.392
|SLG
|.578
|6
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|11
|10/3
|K/BB
|6/0
|4
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.05).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 120 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Kaprielian gets the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.34 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 6.34 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .274 to his opponents.
