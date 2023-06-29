Iga Swiatek will meet Anna Blinkova in the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers quarterfinals on Thursday, June 29.

Swiatek has -1100 odds to earn a win against Blinkova (+600).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Iga Swiatek vs. Anna Blinkova Match Information

Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, June 29

Thursday, June 29 Venue: TC Bad Homburg

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Iga Swiatek vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 91.7% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Anna Blinkova -1100 Odds to Win Match +600 -190 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.3% 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 62.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Iga Swiatek vs. Anna Blinkova Trends and Insights

Swiatek is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 129-ranked Jil Teichmann in Wednesday's Round of 16.

Blinkova advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating No. 96-ranked Leylah Annie Fernandez 7-5, 6-2 on Wednesday.

Swiatek has played 67 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 18.4 games per match.

Swiatek has played two matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 23.5 games per match.

In her 53 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Blinkova is averaging 21.8 games per match while winning 52.1% of those games.

In four matches on grass in the past year, Blinkova has averaged 26.5 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 55.7% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Swiatek and Blinkova have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.