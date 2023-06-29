On Thursday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (coming off going 1-for-3 with two RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be James Kaprielian. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is batting .241 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks.

Kiner-Falefa has had a hit in 29 of 56 games this year (51.8%), including multiple hits eight times (14.3%).

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (7.1%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 11 games this year (19.6%), Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 games this season (28.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 24 .232 AVG .250 .267 OBP .302 .354 SLG .363 5 XBH 5 2 HR 2 9 RBI 10 9/3 K/BB 20/6 5 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings