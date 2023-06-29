On Thursday, Jeffrey John Wolf (No. 46 in the world) meets Tommy Paul (No. 17) in the quarterfinals of the Viking International Eastbourne.

In this Quarterfinal match, Paul is favored (-210) against Wolf (+160) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Tommy Paul Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, June 29

Thursday, June 29 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Tommy Paul Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tommy Paul has a 67.7% chance to win.

Jeffrey John Wolf Tommy Paul +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +240 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 29.4% 44.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Tommy Paul Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Wolf took down Luca van Assche 6-2, 6-7, 6-1.

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Paul defeated No. 44-ranked Sebastian Baez, winning 6-1, 7-6.

In his 52 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Wolf has played an average of 24.5 games (22.4 in best-of-three matches).

Wolf has played three matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 21.0 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches).

Paul has averaged 25.9 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 59 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 53.6% of the games.

On grass surfaces, Paul has played eight matches and averaged 24.8 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Wolf and Paul have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.