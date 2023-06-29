Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Tommy Paul: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Viking International Eastbourne
On Thursday, Jeffrey John Wolf (No. 46 in the world) meets Tommy Paul (No. 17) in the quarterfinals of the Viking International Eastbourne.
In this Quarterfinal match, Paul is favored (-210) against Wolf (+160) .
Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Tommy Paul Match Information
- Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Thursday, June 29
- Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre
- Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Tommy Paul Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Tommy Paul has a 67.7% chance to win.
|Jeffrey John Wolf
|Tommy Paul
|+160
|Odds to Win Match
|-210
|+700
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+240
|38.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|67.7%
|12.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|29.4%
|44.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55.8
Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Tommy Paul Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Wolf took down Luca van Assche 6-2, 6-7, 6-1.
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Paul defeated No. 44-ranked Sebastian Baez, winning 6-1, 7-6.
- In his 52 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Wolf has played an average of 24.5 games (22.4 in best-of-three matches).
- Wolf has played three matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 21.0 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches).
- Paul has averaged 25.9 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 59 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 53.6% of the games.
- On grass surfaces, Paul has played eight matches and averaged 24.8 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.
- Dating back to 2015, Wolf and Paul have not met on the court.
