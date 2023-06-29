Jelena Ostapenko will meet Camila Giorgi in the Viking International Eastbourne quarterfinals on Thursday, June 29.

In this Quarterfinal match, Ostapenko is favored (-225) against Giorgi (+175) .

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Camila Giorgi Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, June 29

Thursday, June 29 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Camila Giorgi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jelena Ostapenko has a 69.2% chance to win.

Jelena Ostapenko Camila Giorgi -225 Odds to Win Match +175 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 56.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.5

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Camila Giorgi Trends and Insights

Ostapenko is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 142-ranked Harriet Dart in Wednesday's Round of 16.

Giorgi made it to the quarterfinals by beating No. 6-ranked Ons Jabeur 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday.

In her 52 matches over the past year across all court types, Ostapenko has played an average of 22.7 games.

In her eight matches on grass over the past 12 months, Ostapenko has played an average of 26.9 games.

Giorgi is averaging 23.0 games per match through her 33 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 52.4% of those games.

In three matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Giorgi has averaged 30.0 games per match and 11.3 games per set, winning 51.1% of those games.

Ostapenko and Giorgi have played one time dating back to 2015, in the Viking International Eastbourne semifinals. Ostapenko was victorious in that match 6-2, 6-2.

Ostapenko and Giorgi have faced off in two total sets, with Ostapenko clinching two of them and Giorgi zero.

Ostapenko has captured 12 games (75.0% win rate) versus Giorgi, who has claimed four games.

In one head-to-head match, Ostapenko and Giorgi have averaged 16 games and two sets per match.

