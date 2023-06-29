Jessica Pegula will meet Cori Gauff in the Viking International Eastbourne quarterfinals on Thursday, June 29.

Gauff carries -160 odds to take home a win against Pegula (+125).

Jessica Pegula vs. Cori Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, June 29

Thursday, June 29 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Jessica Pegula vs. Cori Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has a 61.5% chance to win.

Jessica Pegula Cori Gauff +125 Odds to Win Match -160 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 48.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.5

Jessica Pegula vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Pegula beat No. 81-ranked Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

Gauff advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating No. 128-ranked Jodie Anna Burrage 6-1, 6-1 on Wednesday.

Pegula has played 58 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.2 games per match.

On grass, Pegula has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.0 games per match while winning 53.6% of games.

Gauff has averaged 20.0 games per match in her 55 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 55.5% of the games.

Gauff is averaging 20.0 games per match and 8.9 games per set through four matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Pegula and Gauff have met once dating back to 2015, in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Round of 32. Pegula was victorious in that match 6-4, 6-4.

In two head-to-head sets between Pegula and Gauff, Pegula has yet to lose any of them.

Pegula and Gauff have faced off in 20 total games, with Pegula winning 12 and Gauff claiming eight.

Pegula and Gauff have matched up one time, averaging 20 games and two sets per match.

