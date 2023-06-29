After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to James Kaprielian) at 3:37 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino is batting .216 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
  • In 54.5% of his 44 games this season, Trevino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in three games this year (6.8%), homering in 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • In nine games this year (20.5%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 12 of 44 games so far this season.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 19
.219 AVG .213
.250 OBP .262
.329 SLG .279
4 XBH 2
2 HR 1
10 RBI 3
12/3 K/BB 7/4
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics' 6.05 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Athletics are sending Kaprielian (2-6) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.34 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 6.34 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .274 to opposing hitters.
