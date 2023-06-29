The New York Liberty (10-3) will lean on Breanna Stewart (second in WNBA, 22.6 points per game) when they square off against Jackie Young (fifth in league, 19.9) and the Las Vegas Aces (13-1) on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game tips off at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, YES, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Aces matchup in this article.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, YES, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Prime Video, YES, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Liberty vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces have compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Liberty have covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

When playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-6.

Aces games have hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Liberty's 12 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

