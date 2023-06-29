Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (10-3) play Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces (13-1) on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, YES, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Aces

New York averages 10.6 more points per game (88.0) than Las Vegas give up (77.4).

New York has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of Las Vegas have averaged.

The Liberty are 9-1 when they shoot better than 40.8% from the field.

New York's three-point shooting percentage this season (38.0%) is 4.1 percentage points higher than opponents of Las Vegas are averaging (33.9%).

The Liberty are 10-0 when shooting above 33.9% as a team from three-point range.

Las Vegas and New York rebound at about the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 2.1 fewer rebounds per game.

Liberty Injuries