In the Mallorca Championships quarterfinals on Thursday, Lloyd Harris takes on Pavel Kotov.

Against the underdog Kotov (+175), Harris is the favorite (-225) to advance to the femifinals.

Lloyd Harris vs. Pavel Kotov Match Information

Tournament: The Mallorca Championships

The Mallorca Championships Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, June 29

Thursday, June 29 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Lloyd Harris vs. Pavel Kotov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lloyd Harris has a 69.2% chance to win.

Lloyd Harris Pavel Kotov -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +600 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 56 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44

Lloyd Harris vs. Pavel Kotov Trends and Insights

Harris advanced past Roman Safiullin 7-6, 6-3 in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Kotov advanced past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Through nine matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Harris has played 27.3 games per match (20.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 46.3% of them.

Harris has played two matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 21.5 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches).

Kotov has played 43 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.0 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.4% of those games.

On grass courts, Kotov has played two matches and averaged 19.0 games per match (19.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Harris and Kotov have not competed against each other.

