Lucia Bronzetti (No. 65 ranking) will meet Varvara Gracheva (No. 43) in the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers on Thursday, June 29.

With -160 odds, Gracheva is the favorite against Bronzetti (+125) for this matchup.

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Varvara Gracheva Match Information

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Varvara Gracheva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Varvara Gracheva has a 61.5% chance to win.

Lucia Bronzetti Varvara Gracheva +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 44.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.4

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Varvara Gracheva Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 31-ranked Mayar Sherif 1-6, 7-6, 6-3 on Wednesday, Bronzetti advanced to the quarterfinals.

Gracheva advanced past Sara Errani 6-2, 7-5 in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Bronzetti has played 24 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 22.7 games per match.

Gracheva has averaged 21.7 games per match through her 56 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 51.0% of the games.

On grass courts, Gracheva has played three matches and averaged 17.3 games per match and 8.7 games per set.

On January 16, 2022, Bronzetti and Gracheva met in the Australian Open Round of 128. Bronzetti took home the win 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Bronzetti and Gracheva have competed in three sets against each other, with Bronzetti taking two of them.

Bronzetti has the upper hand in 26 total games against Gracheva, claiming 15 of them.

Bronzetti and Gracheva have played one time, averaging 26.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

