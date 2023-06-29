Mackenzie McDonald will face Mikael Ymer in the Viking International Eastbourne quarterfinals on Thursday, June 29.

In this Quarterfinal match versus Ymer (+125), McDonald is favored with -160 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Mikael Ymer Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, June 29

Thursday, June 29 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Mikael Ymer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mackenzie McDonald has a 61.5% chance to win.

Mackenzie McDonald Mikael Ymer -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +600 Odds to Win Tournament +800 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 54.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Mikael Ymer Trends and Insights

McDonald took down Taylor Fritz 7-6, 7-6 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Ymer advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating No. 147-ranked Liam Broady 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday.

McDonald has played 56 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 23.9 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, McDonald has played seven matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.3 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.3% of games.

Ymer has played 51 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 24.0 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.7% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Ymer has played three matches and averaged 32.3 games per match (29.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.

In head-to-head matchups, Ymer has tallied two wins, while McDonald has zero. In their last meeting on January 10, 2023, Ymer won 3-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Ymer and McDonald have squared off in five total sets, with Ymer claiming four of them and McDonald one.

Ymer and McDonald have competed in 50 total games, and Ymer has won more often, capturing 28 of them.

In their two matches against each other, McDonald and Ymer are averaging 25.0 games and 2.5 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.