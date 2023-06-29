On Thursday, Madison Keys (No. 25 in the world) takes on Petra Martic (No. 30) in the quarterfinals of the Viking International Eastbourne.

Keys carries -225 odds to claim a spot in the femifinals with a win over Martic (+170).

Madison Keys vs. Petra Martic Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, June 29

Thursday, June 29 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Madison Keys vs. Petra Martic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Madison Keys has a 69.2% chance to win.

Madison Keys Petra Martic -225 Odds to Win Match +170 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 56 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44

Madison Keys vs. Petra Martic Trends and Insights

Keys is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 7-6 win over No. 73-ranked Xiyu Wang in Wednesday's Round of 16.

In her last scheduled match, Martic picked up a walkover win over Beatriz Haddad Maia at the Viking International Eastbourne.

Through 41 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Keys has played 21.0 games per match and won 53.0% of them.

In her two matches on grass over the past year, Keys has played an average of 22.0 games.

Martic has averaged 22.0 games per match in her 49 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 52.5% of the games.

Martic is averaging 23.4 games per match and 11.7 games per set in seven matches on grass courts in the past year.

In two head-to-head matches, Keys and Martic have split 1-1. Martic took their last clash on March 1, 2022, winning 5-7, 7-6, 6-3.

In five total sets against each other, Keys has won three, while Martic has claimed two.

Keys and Martic have matched up in 53 total games, with Keys taking 28 and Martic claiming 25.

Keys and Martic have played two times, averaging 26.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

