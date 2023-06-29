Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Gregoire Barrere: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Viking International Eastbourne
In the Viking International Eastbourne quarterfinals on Thursday, Miomir Kecmanovic meets Gregoire Barrere.
In the Quarterfinal, Kecmanovic is favored over Barrere, with -135 odds compared to the underdog's +105.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Gregoire Barrere Match Information
- Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Thursday, June 29
- Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre
- Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Gregoire Barrere Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Miomir Kecmanovic has a 57.4% chance to win.
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|Gregoire Barrere
|-135
|Odds to Win Match
|+105
|+550
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+800
|57.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|48.8%
|15.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|11.1%
|50.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49.9
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Gregoire Barrere Trends and Insights
- By beating No. 91-ranked Aleksandar Vukic 7-6, 6-4 on Wednesday, Kecmanovic reached the quarterfinals.
- Barrere beat Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- Kecmanovic has played 52 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 24.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches).
- On grass, Kecmanovic has played four matches over the past year, totaling 27.8 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 42.3% of games.
- Barrere has played 39 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 24.9 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.2% of those games.
- Barrere is averaging 24.3 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set through three matches on grass in the past year.
- Kecmanovic and Barrere have not matched up against each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.