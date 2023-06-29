In the Viking International Eastbourne quarterfinals on Thursday, Miomir Kecmanovic meets Gregoire Barrere.

In the Quarterfinal, Kecmanovic is favored over Barrere, with -135 odds compared to the underdog's +105.

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Gregoire Barrere Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, June 29

Thursday, June 29 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Gregoire Barrere Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Miomir Kecmanovic has a 57.4% chance to win.

Miomir Kecmanovic Gregoire Barrere -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +800 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 50.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.9

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Gregoire Barrere Trends and Insights

By beating No. 91-ranked Aleksandar Vukic 7-6, 6-4 on Wednesday, Kecmanovic reached the quarterfinals.

Barrere beat Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Kecmanovic has played 52 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 24.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Kecmanovic has played four matches over the past year, totaling 27.8 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 42.3% of games.

Barrere has played 39 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 24.9 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.2% of those games.

Barrere is averaging 24.3 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set through three matches on grass in the past year.

Kecmanovic and Barrere have not matched up against each other since 2015.

