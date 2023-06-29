Sabrina Ionescu will lead the New York Liberty (10-3) into a road game against the Las Vegas Aces (13-1) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas beat Indiana 88-80 in its last game. Chelsea Gray led the way with 25 points and five assists, followed by A'ja Wilson with 24 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. With Breanna Stewart (24 PTS, 9 REB, 64.7 FG%, 2-2 from 3PT) contriburing the best performance on the team, New York won 89-81 against Connecticut. Courtney Vandersloot also added 17 points, six rebounds and nine assists to the effort.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-300 to win)

Aces (-300 to win) Who's the underdog?: Liberty (+240 to win)

Liberty (+240 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-7.5)

Aces (-7.5) What's the over/under?: 174.5

174.5 When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Prime Video, YES, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Liberty Season Stats

On offense, the Liberty are the second-best squad in the league (88 points per game). On defense, they are fifth (80 points allowed per game).

On the glass, New York is second-best in the league in rebounds (37.5 per game). It is fifth in rebounds conceded (34.4 per game).

The Liberty are best in the league in assists (24 per game) in 2023.

With 13.9 turnovers committed per game and 12.2 turnovers forced, New York is ninth and ninth in the league, respectively.

The Liberty are the best team in the league in 3-pointers made (10.5 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (38%).

In 2023, New York is sixth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.3 per game) and ninth in defensive 3-point percentage (35.6%).

Liberty Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Liberty are averaging fewer points at home (87.4 per game) than on the road (88.7). And they are allowing more at home (80.3) than away (79.7).

At home New York grabs 38.7 rebounds per game, 2.5 more than on the road (36.2). It gives up 33.9 rebounds per game at home, 1.1 fewer than on the road (35).

The Liberty pick up 1.3 more assists per game at home (24.6) than away (23.3).

New York commits more turnovers per game at home (14.7) than away (13), and forces fewer turnoovers at home (12) than away (12.3).

At home the Liberty sink 10.1 treys per game, 0.7 less than on the road (10.8). They shoot 37% from beyond the arc at home, 2.2% lower than on the road (39.2%).

At home New York concedes 7.4 treys per game, 0.2 more than on the road (7.2). It allows 33.3% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 5.4% lower than on the road (38.7%).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Liberty have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.

Against the spread, New York is 6-6-0 this season.

The Liberty have a 29.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

