On Thursday, Rafael Devers (.372 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Marlins.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (73) this season while batting .245 with 36 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 100th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.

In 61.0% of his games this season (47 of 77), Devers has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (29.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 20.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has driven home a run in 36 games this year (46.8%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 34 games this season (44.2%), including 10 multi-run games (13.0%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 37 .275 AVG .210 .343 OBP .279 .500 SLG .486 20 XBH 16 8 HR 11 32 RBI 29 29/16 K/BB 40/11 0 SB 0

