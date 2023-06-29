On Thursday, Rebeka Masarova (No. 69 in the world) meets Emma Navarro (No. 60) in the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.

Navarro has -145 odds to win versus Masarova (+110).

Rebeka Masarova vs. Emma Navarro Match Information

Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, June 29

Thursday, June 29 Venue: TC Bad Homburg

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Rebeka Masarova vs. Emma Navarro Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emma Navarro has a 59.2% chance to win.

Rebeka Masarova Emma Navarro +110 Odds to Win Match -145 +1100 Odds to Win Tournament +900 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 48.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.3

Rebeka Masarova vs. Emma Navarro Trends and Insights

Masarova defeated Bianca Vanessa Andreescu 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Navarro is coming off a 7-5, 7-6 victory over No. 74-ranked Alize Cornet in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

In her 48 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Masarova has played an average of 22.2 games.

In her four matches on grass over the past 12 months, Masarova has played an average of 19.3 games.

In the past 12 months, Navarro has played 13 total matches (across all court types), winning 48.2% of the games. She averages 21.2 games per match and 8.9 games per set.

This is the first time that Masarova and Navarro have matched up in the last five years.

