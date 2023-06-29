Rebeka Masarova vs. Emma Navarro: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
On Thursday, Rebeka Masarova (No. 69 in the world) meets Emma Navarro (No. 60) in the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.
Navarro has -145 odds to win versus Masarova (+110).
Rebeka Masarova vs. Emma Navarro Match Information
- Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Thursday, June 29
- Venue: TC Bad Homburg
- Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Rebeka Masarova vs. Emma Navarro Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Emma Navarro has a 59.2% chance to win.
|Rebeka Masarova
|Emma Navarro
|+110
|Odds to Win Match
|-145
|+1100
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+900
|47.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|59.2%
|8.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|10.0%
|48.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.3
Rebeka Masarova vs. Emma Navarro Trends and Insights
- Masarova defeated Bianca Vanessa Andreescu 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.
- Navarro is coming off a 7-5, 7-6 victory over No. 74-ranked Alize Cornet in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.
- In her 48 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Masarova has played an average of 22.2 games.
- In her four matches on grass over the past 12 months, Masarova has played an average of 19.3 games.
- In the past 12 months, Navarro has played 13 total matches (across all court types), winning 48.2% of the games. She averages 21.2 games per match and 8.9 games per set.
- This is the first time that Masarova and Navarro have matched up in the last five years.
