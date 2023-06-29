How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 29
Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Thursday at Fenway Park against Jesus Luzardo, who is the named starter for the Miami Marlins. First pitch will be at 6:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox have hit 84 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- Fueled by 274 extra-base hits, Boston ranks eighth in MLB with a .423 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox's .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
- Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 397.
- The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .331.
- The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of eight strikeouts per game.
- Boston has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.
- Boston has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.47) in the majors this season.
- The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.302 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox's Brayan Bello (5-4) will make his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth quality start in a row.
- Bello will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/23/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-1
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Lucas Giolito
|6/24/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-4
|Away
|James Paxton
|Lance Lynn
|6/25/2023
|White Sox
|L 4-1
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Tanner Banks
|6/27/2023
|Marlins
|L 10-1
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/28/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-2
|Home
|Kaleb Ort
|Braxton Garrett
|6/29/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|José Berríos
|7/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Kevin Gausman
|7/4/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|-
|Jon Gray
|7/5/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Nathan Eovaldi
