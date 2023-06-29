The Miami Marlins (47-34) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Boston Red Sox (40-41) on Thursday at Fenway Park, at 6:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (6-5) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (5-4) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (6-5, 3.77 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (5-4, 3.27 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.27 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

During 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.27 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.

Bello is trying for his fifth quality start in a row.

Bello will look to extend a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance).

He given up at least one earned run in each of his appearances in 2023.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

The Marlins will hand the ball to Luzardo (6-5) for his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing two hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with an ERA of 3.77, a 4.48 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.191.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Luzardo has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 16 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

The 25-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 36th, 1.191 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 12th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

