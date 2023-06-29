On Thursday, Rob Refsnyder (.320 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder has five doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks while hitting .265.

Refsnyder has gotten a hit in 21 of 45 games this season (46.7%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (17.8%).

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Refsnyder has had an RBI in 14 games this year (31.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (15.6%).

He has scored in 13 of 45 games (28.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 21 .322 AVG .204 .429 OBP .368 .407 SLG .296 4 XBH 3 0 HR 1 10 RBI 11 13/8 K/BB 15/12 2 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings