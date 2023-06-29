Thursday's game features the New York Yankees (44-36) and the Oakland Athletics (21-61) facing off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (on June 29) at 3:37 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 win for the Yankees.

The Yankees will look to Clarke Schmidt (2-6) against the Athletics and James Kaprielian (2-6).

Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 6, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

This season, the Yankees have been favored 50 times and won 30, or 60%, of those games.

New York is undefeated in five games this season when favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

New York has scored 351 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Yankees' 3.59 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule