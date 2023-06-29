Yankees vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 29
Thursday's game features the New York Yankees (44-36) and the Oakland Athletics (21-61) facing off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (on June 29) at 3:37 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 win for the Yankees.
The Yankees will look to Clarke Schmidt (2-6) against the Athletics and James Kaprielian (2-6).
Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 6, Athletics 5.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Athletics Player Props
|Yankees vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Yankees Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- This season, the Yankees have been favored 50 times and won 30, or 60%, of those games.
- New York is undefeated in five games this season when favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.
- New York has scored 351 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.59 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 23
|Rangers
|L 4-2
|Clarke Schmidt vs Dane Dunning
|June 24
|Rangers
|W 1-0
|Luis Severino vs Jon Gray
|June 25
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Gerrit Cole vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 27
|@ Athletics
|L 2-1
|Jhony Brito vs Paul Blackburn
|June 28
|@ Athletics
|W 11-0
|Domingo Germán vs JP Sears
|June 29
|@ Athletics
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs James Kaprielian
|June 30
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Luis Severino vs Matthew Liberatore
|July 1
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Jack Flaherty
|July 2
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 3
|Orioles
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Tyler Wells
|July 4
|Orioles
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Kyle Gibson
