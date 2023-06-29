How to Watch the Yankees vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 29
Billy McKinney and the New York Yankees head into the final of a three-game series against Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Time: 3:37 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 114 total home runs.
- New York ranks 14th in MLB, slugging .408.
- The Yankees have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.229).
- New York is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (351 total).
- The Yankees rank 28th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .297.
- The Yankees strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 12 average in the majors.
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.
- New York's 3.59 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.208).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees are sending Clarke Schmidt (2-6) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.32 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Schmidt has two quality starts under his belt this season.
- Schmidt has put up nine starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/23/2023
|Rangers
|L 4-2
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Dane Dunning
|6/24/2023
|Rangers
|W 1-0
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Jon Gray
|6/25/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/27/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Paul Blackburn
|6/28/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-0
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|JP Sears
|6/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|James Kaprielian
|6/30/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Matthew Liberatore
|7/1/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Jack Flaherty
|7/2/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/3/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Wells
|7/4/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kyle Gibson
