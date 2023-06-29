Billy McKinney and the New York Yankees head into the final of a three-game series against Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 114 total home runs.

New York ranks 14th in MLB, slugging .408.

The Yankees have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.229).

New York is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (351 total).

The Yankees rank 28th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .297.

The Yankees strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 12 average in the majors.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.

New York's 3.59 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.208).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees are sending Clarke Schmidt (2-6) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.32 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing six hits.

Schmidt has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Schmidt has put up nine starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Rangers L 4-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Dane Dunning 6/24/2023 Rangers W 1-0 Home Luis Severino Jon Gray 6/25/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Home Gerrit Cole Nathan Eovaldi 6/27/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Jhony Brito Paul Blackburn 6/28/2023 Athletics W 11-0 Away Domingo Germán JP Sears 6/29/2023 Athletics - Away Clarke Schmidt James Kaprielian 6/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Luis Severino Matthew Liberatore 7/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Gerrit Cole Jack Flaherty 7/2/2023 Cardinals - Away - Jordan Montgomery 7/3/2023 Orioles - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Wells 7/4/2023 Orioles - Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson

