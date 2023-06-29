Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (44-36) will take on Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (21-61) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Thursday, June 29. First pitch is set for 3:37 PM ET.

The Athletics are +150 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Yankees (-185). An 8-run over/under has been listed in the matchup.

Yankees vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (2-6, 4.32 ERA) vs James Kaprielian - OAK (2-6, 6.34 ERA)

Yankees vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 30 out of the 50 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have won all five games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter.

New York has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 80 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (26.2%) in those games.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious 13 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Athletics had a record of 2-8.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1800 6th 2nd Win AL East +1200 - 3rd

