The New York Yankees (44-36) and Oakland Athletics (21-61) meet on Thursday at 3:37 PM ET at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to James Kaprielian (2-6, 6.34 ERA).

Yankees vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

3:37 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt (2-6) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Friday.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.32 and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .279 in 16 games this season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

In 16 starts this season, Schmidt has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Clarke Schmidt vs. Athletics

The Athletics are batting .217 this season, 30th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .346 (30th in the league) with 75 home runs.

The Athletics have gone 5-for-22 with a double, a home run and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Kaprielian

Kaprielian gets the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.34 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

During 14 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 6.34 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .274 to opposing hitters.

Kaprielian is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the year.

Kaprielian will look to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.4 frames per outing.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

