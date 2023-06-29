In the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Championships on Thursday, Yannick Hanfmann (ranked No. 48) meets Feliciano Lopez.

Hanfmann has -250 odds to claim a spot in the femifinals versus Lopez (+190).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Feliciano Lopez Match Information

Tournament: The Mallorca Championships

The Mallorca Championships Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, June 29

Thursday, June 29 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Feliciano Lopez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yannick Hanfmann has a 71.4% chance to win.

Yannick Hanfmann Feliciano Lopez -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +450 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 59 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Feliciano Lopez Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Hanfmann beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Lopez came out on top 7-6, 1-6, 6-3 against Jordan Thompson in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

In his 55 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Hanfmann has played an average of 23.4 games (22.2 in best-of-three matches).

In his two matches on grass over the past year, Hanfmann has played an average of 25.0 games (25.0 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Lopez has played eight total matches (across all court types), winning 43.3% of the games. He averages 26.3 games per match (26.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set.

In three matches on grass in the past year, Lopez has averaged 23.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 42.3% of those games.

This is the first time that Hanfmann and Lopez have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.