Yannick Hanfmann vs. Feliciano Lopez: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Mallorca Championships
In the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Championships on Thursday, Yannick Hanfmann (ranked No. 48) meets Feliciano Lopez.
Hanfmann has -250 odds to claim a spot in the femifinals versus Lopez (+190).
Yannick Hanfmann vs. Feliciano Lopez Match Information
- Tournament: The Mallorca Championships
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Thursday, June 29
- Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa
- Location: Mallorca, Philippines
- Court Surface: Grass
Yannick Hanfmann vs. Feliciano Lopez Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Yannick Hanfmann has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Yannick Hanfmann
|Feliciano Lopez
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|+450
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1000
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|18.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|9.1%
|59
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41
Yannick Hanfmann vs. Feliciano Lopez Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Hanfmann beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.
- Lopez came out on top 7-6, 1-6, 6-3 against Jordan Thompson in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- In his 55 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Hanfmann has played an average of 23.4 games (22.2 in best-of-three matches).
- In his two matches on grass over the past year, Hanfmann has played an average of 25.0 games (25.0 in best-of-three matches).
- In the past 12 months, Lopez has played eight total matches (across all court types), winning 43.3% of the games. He averages 26.3 games per match (26.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set.
- In three matches on grass in the past year, Lopez has averaged 23.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 42.3% of those games.
- This is the first time that Hanfmann and Lopez have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
