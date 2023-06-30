Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Adam Duvall, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, June 30 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .269 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.
- Duvall has gotten a hit in 15 of 25 games this season (60.0%), including six multi-hit games (24.0%).
- In 16.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Duvall has an RBI in 10 of 25 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|.308
|AVG
|.220
|.368
|OBP
|.333
|.558
|SLG
|.537
|8
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|8
|13/4
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.60 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.60), 37th in WHIP (1.221), and 41st in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
