Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo and his .667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including nine extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston in OBP (.373), slugging percentage (.468) and OPS (.841) this season.
- He ranks ninth in batting average, 16th in on base percentage, and 46th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 74.0% of his 73 games this year, with at least two hits in 38.4% of them.
- In five games this season, he has gone deep (6.8%, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Verdugo has an RBI in 22 of 73 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 54.8% of his games this season (40 of 73), with two or more runs 10 times (13.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|33
|.346
|AVG
|.248
|.414
|OBP
|.322
|.562
|SLG
|.353
|25
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|1
|18
|RBI
|14
|23/16
|K/BB
|18/13
|2
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 28th, 1.221 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 41st among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.