After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Billy McKinney and the New York Yankees take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Matthew Liberatore) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

  • McKinney has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and two walks while batting .276.
  • McKinney has gotten a hit in 14 of 18 games this season (77.8%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in 22.2% of his games this year, and 6.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (38.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
.314 AVG .217
.333 OBP .250
.771 SLG .261
7 XBH 1
4 HR 0
6 RBI 1
4/1 K/BB 7/1
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 81 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.60 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.60, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .282 against him.
