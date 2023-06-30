Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Billy McKinney and the New York Yankees take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Matthew Liberatore) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and two walks while batting .276.
- McKinney has gotten a hit in 14 of 18 games this season (77.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in 22.2% of his games this year, and 6.7% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this year (38.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|.314
|AVG
|.217
|.333
|OBP
|.250
|.771
|SLG
|.261
|7
|XBH
|1
|4
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|7/1
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 81 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.60 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.60, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .282 against him.
