Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.212 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .222 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Wong has had a hit in 29 of 57 games this year (50.9%), including multiple hits eight times (14.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has an RBI in 12 of 57 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (40.4%), including multiple runs in six games.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|.245
|AVG
|.198
|.311
|OBP
|.258
|.468
|SLG
|.326
|11
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|30/7
|K/BB
|36/6
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.60 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.60), 37th in WHIP (1.221), and 41st in K/9 (8.2).
