Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.257 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .198 with five doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.
- In 20 of 33 games this year (60.6%) Stanton has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (12.1%).
- He has homered in 21.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Stanton has had an RBI in 13 games this season (39.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 33 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.159
|AVG
|.241
|.221
|OBP
|.302
|.317
|SLG
|.517
|4
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|11
|18/4
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.55 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Liberatore (1-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.60 ERA in 27 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty tossed 2 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.60, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .282 batting average against him.
