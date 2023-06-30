Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Matthew Liberatore on the hill, on June 30 at 8:15 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .248.
- Torres has gotten a hit in 54 of 79 games this year (68.4%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (22.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 79), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this year (24.1%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (13.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 45.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|34
|.236
|AVG
|.263
|.326
|OBP
|.320
|.420
|SLG
|.409
|13
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|12
|27/21
|K/BB
|18/12
|5
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- The Cardinals allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Liberatore (1-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.60 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.60, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .282 against him.
