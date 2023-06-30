Harrison Bader -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Matthew Liberatore on the mound, on June 30 at 8:15 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is hitting .268 with four doubles, two triples, six home runs and four walks.

Bader has recorded a hit in 22 of 34 games this season (64.7%), including eight multi-hit games (23.5%).

He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Bader has driven in a run in 12 games this year (35.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (23.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 15 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .216 AVG .347 .253 OBP .360 .392 SLG .612 6 XBH 6 3 HR 3 10 RBI 12 10/3 K/BB 6/1 4 SB 3

