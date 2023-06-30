On Friday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the New York Yankees face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Athletics.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .247 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.

Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 52.6% of his 57 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.8% of those games.

He has homered in 8.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 57), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.1% of his games this year, Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.3%.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 25 .232 AVG .262 .267 OBP .308 .354 SLG .405 5 XBH 6 2 HR 3 9 RBI 13 9/3 K/BB 21/6 5 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings