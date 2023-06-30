Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Friday, Kyle Higashioka (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Athletics.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is batting .211 with seven doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Higashioka has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this season (21 of 39), with at least two hits four times (10.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (7.7%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Higashioka has an RBI in 15 of 39 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored at least one run 11 times this season (28.2%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|19
|.207
|AVG
|.215
|.254
|OBP
|.250
|.431
|SLG
|.262
|7
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|9
|20/4
|K/BB
|18/3
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 81 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Liberatore (1-2 with a 5.60 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up a 5.60 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
