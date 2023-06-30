Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 30
Friday's game at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (45-37) going head to head against the Boston Red Sox (40-42) at 7:07 PM ET (on June 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Blue Jays, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Blue Jays will give the nod to Jose Berrios (8-5, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with James Paxton (3-1, 3.19 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 2-3.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.
- The Red Sox have come away with 20 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Boston has a mark of 12-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (397 total, 4.8 per game).
- Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.44 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 24
|@ White Sox
|L 5-4
|James Paxton vs Lance Lynn
|June 25
|@ White Sox
|L 4-1
|Kutter Crawford vs Tanner Banks
|June 27
|Marlins
|L 10-1
|Garrett Whitlock vs Sandy Alcantara
|June 28
|Marlins
|L 6-2
|Kaleb Ort vs Braxton Garrett
|June 29
|Marlins
|L 2-0
|Brayan Bello vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 30
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|James Paxton vs José Berríos
|July 1
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Yusei Kikuchi
|July 2
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Kevin Gausman
|July 4
|Rangers
|-
|TBA vs Dane Dunning
|July 5
|Rangers
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Jon Gray
|July 6
|Rangers
|-
|James Paxton vs Nathan Eovaldi
