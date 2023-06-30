Friday's game at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (45-37) going head to head against the Boston Red Sox (40-42) at 7:07 PM ET (on June 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Blue Jays, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Jose Berrios (8-5, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with James Paxton (3-1, 3.19 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have come away with 20 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Boston has a mark of 12-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (397 total, 4.8 per game).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.44 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule