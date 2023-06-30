The Boston Red Sox and Alex Verdugo take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Red Sox have +120 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -145 +120 9 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Red Sox and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won in 20, or 45.5%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston has entered 20 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 12-8 in those contests.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Boston's games have gone over the total in 42 of its 81 chances.

The Red Sox are 2-6-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-21 19-21 14-12 26-29 27-31 13-10

