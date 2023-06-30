On Friday, June 30, Bo Bichette's Toronto Blue Jays (45-37) host Alex Verdugo's Boston Red Sox (40-42) at Rogers Centre. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Blue Jays as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +120 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the game (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Jose Berrios - TOR (8-5, 3.60 ERA) vs James Paxton - BOS (3-1, 3.19 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 30 out of the 53 games, or 56.6%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a 20-13 record (winning 60.6% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Toronto, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Blue Jays were favored on the moneyline in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Red Sox have won in 20, or 45.5%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win 12 times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-3.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Triston Casas 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Justin Turner 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) - Rafael Devers 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 5th Win AL East +15000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.