Friday's contest between the New York Yankees (45-36) and St. Louis Cardinals (33-47) squaring off at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:15 PM ET on June 30.

The Cardinals will call on Matthew Liberatore (1-2) versus the Yankees and Luis Severino (1-2).

Yankees vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have come away with 12 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has come away with a win 12 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (361 total), New York is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.60 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule