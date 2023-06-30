The St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees will send Matthew Liberatore and Luis Severino, respectively, to the mound when the two squads play on Friday at Busch Stadium, at 8:15 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at -105. The matchup's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -115 -105 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Yankees and their foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Yankees matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have come away with 12 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York is 12-12 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

New York and its opponents have hit the over in 34 of its 81 games with a total this season.

The Yankees are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-19 20-17 22-7 23-29 37-31 8-5

