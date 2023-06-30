Matthew Liberatore gets the nod for the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at Busch Stadium against Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 116 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Fueled by 237 extra-base hits, New York ranks 14th in MLB with a .410 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees rank 24th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.

New York has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 361 (4.5 per game).

The Yankees have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

New York has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

New York has the third-best ERA (3.60) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined 1.210 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Severino (1-2) will take the mound for the Yankees, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing five hits.

He has earned a quality start two times in seven starts this season.

Severino will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in seven chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Rangers W 1-0 Home Luis Severino Jon Gray 6/25/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Home Gerrit Cole Nathan Eovaldi 6/27/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Jhony Brito Paul Blackburn 6/28/2023 Athletics W 11-0 Away Domingo Germán JP Sears 6/29/2023 Athletics W 10-4 Away Clarke Schmidt Hogan Harris 6/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Luis Severino Matthew Liberatore 7/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Gerrit Cole Jack Flaherty 7/2/2023 Cardinals - Away - Jordan Montgomery 7/3/2023 Orioles - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Wells 7/4/2023 Orioles - Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 7/5/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Severino Dean Kremer

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.