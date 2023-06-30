Gleyber Torres and Paul Goldschmidt are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Yankees and the St. Louis Cardinals square off at Busch Stadium on Friday (at 8:15 PM ET).

Yankees vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Torres Stats

Torres has 73 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 33 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .248/.323/.415 on the year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 at Athletics Jun. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 27 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Liberatore Stats

Matthew Liberatore (1-2) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his seventh start of the season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In six starts, Liberatore has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 3.9 frames per outing.

In seven appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Liberatore Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Jun. 25 2.1 4 4 0 3 2 at Mets Jun. 18 4.0 4 5 5 2 2 vs. Giants Jun. 12 6.0 7 2 2 5 2 at Rangers Jun. 6 4.0 7 5 4 2 2 at Guardians May. 26 5.0 5 4 4 2 2

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 20 doubles, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 42 RBI (87 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.374/.489 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 28 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Astros Jun. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 25 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 82 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .274/.322/.485 on the year.

Arenado enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 27 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

