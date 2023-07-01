Adoree' Jackson: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The 2023 season kicks off for Adoree' Jackson when the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys come together at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.
Adoree' Jackson Injury Status
Jackson is currently not listed as injured.
Is Jackson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Adoree' Jackson 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|51 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 7 Pass Def.
Rep Jackson and the New York Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Other Giants Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Adoree' Jackson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bears
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Packers
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|1
|Week 7
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|2
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 10
|Texans
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|2
|Week 11
|Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Divisional
|@Eagles
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.