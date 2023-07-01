The 2023 season kicks off for Adrian Amos when the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills come together at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Adrian Amos Injury Status

Amos is currently not on the injury report.

Is Amos your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Adrian Amos 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 97 Tackles (7.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 1 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Rep Amos and the New York Jets with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Jets Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Adrian Amos 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 2 Bears 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 4 Patriots 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 5 Giants 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 6 Jets 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 7 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 9 0 1 Week 8 @Bills 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 9 @Lions 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 10 Cowboys 1.0 1.0 9 0 0 Week 11 Titans 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 12 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 13 @Bears 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 15 Rams 0.0 1.0 2 0 1 Week 16 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 17 Vikings 0.0 1.0 8 1 2 Week 18 Lions 0.0 0.0 6 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.